Eileen Hady Rohrbaugh Fletcher of Germantown, Maryland passed away at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown on February 23, 2019 due to complications from her C.O.P.D.



She was the beloved wife of Elmer (Skip) Franklin Fletcher, Jr. She leaves behind two daughters, Paula Rollins (husband Randy Rollins) of Weaverville, NC and Carol Gregg (husband Wayne Gregg) of Germantown, MD and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Two of her children had predeceased her, James Franklin Fletcher and Pamela Elaine Burdette, along with two grandchildren, Andrea Burdette and Cody Blevins, which saddened her greatly.



Born and raised in Maysville, WV, the daughter of James William and P. Ella (Moyer) Rohrbaugh. She was the last living sibling out of seven. She was baptized in the river at Jordan Run and loved the farm she grew up on, especially the meadow.



After leaving WV she became a wife and mother. She was a homemaker for many years and then took a job with Giant Food, Inc. as a cashier and eventually a grocery clerk. After many years of employment she retired from store #122 in Montgomery Village. During the time she worked at Giant she made many friends, one of which was Doris Pollen. The two remained in contact long after they both retired.



She was an avid gardener who would can what she harvested. Over the years she would make sure that there was always food outside for the birds. Her birds always had to be feed.



She read her bible daily. Before becoming ill, she attended Germantown Baptist Church. When it became hard for her to get out the house, she would always watch her favorite minsters both Saturday night and Sunday morning on the television.



Family will be welcoming relatives and friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Germantown Baptist Church, 17640 Riffle Ford Road, Germantown, MD, from 11:30 a.m. until noon. A Celebration of Life will take place at 12 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to West Virginia: Bear Rocks Preserve at nature.org (Dolly Sod) Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019