|
|
Eileen "Midge" Mahoney Kowalski
Passed away on the 23rd of July 2019 in Richmond Vermont from complications stemming from adenoid cystic carcinoma. She is preceded in death by her parents Bernard J and Eileen F Mahoney and brother BJ Mahoney III of Aldie VA and her loving husband of 54 years, Richard J. Kowalski, MD. She is survived by her son Dr. Richard Kowalski Jr of Lovettsville VA; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Gary Anderson of Middletown, MD; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Kevin O'Neal of Richmond, VT; son and daughter-in-law David and Carol Kowalski of Corning, NY; daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Matt Weegar of Syracuse NY; and son and daughter-in-law Robert and Amy Kowalski of Tacoma, WA. Midge was the proud Grandmother to 10 grandchildren: Richard J III and Kristin Kowalski (Tsigounis); Rachel, Lauren and Danielle Anderson; Michael, Kaitlyn, Joseph, and Prescott Kowalski; Connor Weegar; and two step-grandsons: Ethan and Kaden O'Neal; and Great-Grandmother to Yianni Tsiguonis. Midge was always active in her church choirs, singing and playing guitar. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy's folk choir in Potomac, MD; Saint Raphael's choir in Potomac MD; Saint Mary Our Mother folk choir in Elmira, NY and Saint Patrick choir in Carlisle, PA. She worked as a Dental Assistant in VA, DC and NY; as a secretary at Montgomery College in MD and as a Real Estate secretary in Potomac, MD.
Midge attended church at Saint Jude's Catholic Church in Hinesburg, VT.
Funeral Mass Monday August 12th at 11:00 AM at Saint John the Apostle in Leesburg, VA.
Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Leesburg VA.
Reception to be held in the Fellowship Room of Saint John the Apostle at 12:45 PM.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019