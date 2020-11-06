1/1
Elaine Hill
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine A. (Flott) Hill passed away on Wednesday 11/5/2020 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Elaine was born 4/24/1947 in Washington, DC to Evelyn and Allan Flott and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Elaine was the 5th sibling out of 13 and is survived by all but two. She is survived by her daughter Kristin Miller (Steve), her son ,Eric and her beloved grandson, Ryan. Elaine was a retired RNNNP and dedicated her career to supporting babies and their mothers. Elaine practiced her craft in many different states and two tours at Landsthul Medical Center in Landsthul, Germany. She loved to travel and was blessed to be able to travel the world.

The family will receive friends on Monday November 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Keeney Basford Funeral Home, p.a., 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Catholic Church 8651 Biggs Ford Rd Walkersville, MD 21793 on Tuesday 11/10/2020 at 11:00 AM. A repast at Morningside Inn 7477 McKaig Rd Frederick, MD 21701 will follow. In leu of flowers please donate to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Due to Covid-19 social distancing and face mask will be required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved