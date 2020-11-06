Elaine A. (Flott) Hill passed away on Wednesday 11/5/2020 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Elaine was born 4/24/1947 in Washington, DC to Evelyn and Allan Flott and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Elaine was the 5th sibling out of 13 and is survived by all but two. She is survived by her daughter Kristin Miller (Steve), her son ,Eric and her beloved grandson, Ryan. Elaine was a retired RNNNP and dedicated her career to supporting babies and their mothers. Elaine practiced her craft in many different states and two tours at Landsthul Medical Center in Landsthul, Germany. She loved to travel and was blessed to be able to travel the world.The family will receive friends on Monday November 9, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Keeney Basford Funeral Home, p.a., 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Catholic Church 8651 Biggs Ford Rd Walkersville, MD 21793 on Tuesday 11/10/2020 at 11:00 AM. A repast at Morningside Inn 7477 McKaig Rd Frederick, MD 21701 will follow. In leu of flowers please donate to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Due to Covid-19 social distancing and face mask will be required.