|
|
"I heard a song on the radio just yesterday, the same one you always asked me to play.
And when the song was over, I wished they'd played it again" -Garth Brooks
Elaine Ann McCracken, our Mom and friend, left us on November 6, and can now listen to her Garth Brooks albums as loud as she wants! While we will miss her dearly, we also know she is at peace. Mom's proudest accomplishments are her kids, Josh and Angie, and three granddaughters, Kenzi, Ava and Ella. Mom was open-minded and loving of everyone, and we will do our best to teach our kids this same empathy and acceptance. She is also survived by many dear friends and family who brightened her days and showered her with love.
If you knew Elaine, you would know she would shun the pomp and circumstance of a service. Instead, go buy someone a cup of coffee; chat it up with the grocery bagger at the store; pull out your best denim and go on a motorcycle ride; listen to some Johnny Cash; make a stranger smile. She would love nothing more.
Final arrangements were entrusted to Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown,
Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019