Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
Elaine Nunemaker


1948 - 2020
Elaine Nunemaker Obituary
Elaine E. Nunemaker, 72, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away on March 4, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. She was the wife of Robert Lee Fogle.

Born on February 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Wilton and Gladys "Boots" (Sweeney) Smith Sr. She worked for Clairefrock for many years until they closed. She then spent 25 years with Frederick County Public Schools as a bus driver. She was a member of the Thurmont American Legion and a member of the Garfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, fishing and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by, her nieces and nephews, Satch Smith and wife Judy, Lisa Smith Spielman and husband Gene, Wilton Smith III and wife Tammy, Nelson Smith and wife Tina, Peter Forrest and wife Mary Lou, Darlene Riley and husband Buster, Joseph Forrest and wife Mary, and Cheryl Hahn; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by Theodore Swatkowski, whom she cared for and fostered for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilton O. "Hon" Smith Jr. and Wayne Smith.

The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788. The funeral will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Pastor Mary will officiate. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
