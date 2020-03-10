|
Elaine Patricia Oliver (Godfrey), "E" to her husband and brothers and "Mom," "Grammy," "Mimi," or "Laney" to the many children in her life, Elaine Oliver is described by her oldest grandson, Ben, as a prizefighter who battled off three cancers before dying peacefully on March 9, 2020.
She spent her final days as she wished, surrounded by her husband of 42 years, Ben; her brothers, Lester and Dennis Godfrey and their spouses, Patty and Priscilla; her daughter Bonnie Pace; her sons, Dennis, David, and Kevin Hoffman and their spouses, Brian Klaas, Kathy Simpson, and Nancy Hoffman; her grandchildren, Michael Oliver, Ben and CJ Pace, Susan Angulo, and Lauren, Ashley, Val, Faith, Andrei, Sasha, and Gavin Hoffman; her great-granddaughter Mia Angulo; and her dear friends, Toni Hoffman and Chad Stull. She is also survived by her daughter Rachel Oliver and her great-granddaughter Raelee Pace and predeceased by her daughter Maria Oliver.
Elaine had boundless energy and a love of children. In addition to raising a large family herself, she was an enthusiastic aunt, grandmother, teacher, and friend. In the years before the internet, she founded and operated a business that connected homeworkers with job assignments that employed several hundred people.
The family will be receiving visitors Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 5 pm and Monday March 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at 800 Carroll Pkwy, in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.mskcc.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020