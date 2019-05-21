Resources More Obituaries for Elden Kinna Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elden G. Kinna

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elden G. Kinna, 88, of Keedysville, MD passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Doey's House in Hagerstown.



Born in Harmony, MD on December 20, 1930, he was the son of the late Glenn and Lola (Gladhill) Kinna.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Gruber (Scott) Kinna; and two siblings, Austin Kinna and Gladys McGill.



Elden attended Middletown school. He began his long career in the movie theater business at age 14. He started working as a projectionist and worked his way up to manager positions at many of the theaters in the Tri-State area and he was a member of a theatrical union. He worked for Jewel Tea home shopping service for over 25 years. He joined Community Rescue Service in 1957 and was a life-long member until his death and served as chief for a period of time during his service. He enjoyed watching old Western movies and WWE wrestling.



He is survived by his sons, Michael and his wife Jeannie of Rohrersville; Derwood of Hagerstown; Duane and his wife Debbie of Williamsport; Darryl and his wife Mary of Hagerstown and Darren of Keedysville and his fiance Trudy Palmer; brothers, Meredith and his wife Peggy of Ft. Pierce, FL; Ronnie and his wife Sue of Wolfsville; Tony and his wife Jenny of Woodsboro; sisters, Janice Wisner of Knoxville, and Linda Engel of Middletown; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild on the way, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.



During his time at Meritus Hospital, Sterling Care Nursing Home and Doey's House, we would like to thank Pastor Dean Pryor, Pastor Jeff Casto, Dick Snyder and Pastor Matt Price for their visits and prayers which led him to God's saving grace and now his home in Heaven. We would also like to thank the nursing staff at Meritus, Sterling Care and Doey's House for their compassionate care during his time of illness.



According to his wishes, his body has been donated to science. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family,



Memorial donations can be made to Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or Community Rescue Service, 110 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019