Eleanor Anne Russell - Mullinix, 96, of Mt. Airy, MD died peacefully Oct. 13, 2019. Born Oct. 24, 1922, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Murray Mullinix, son Russell Mullinix, son Harry Mullinix, son Earl Golliday, and her sister Margaret (Peggy) Vahidi.
Surviving are her children Raymond Mullinix and wife Alice, Margie Steininger and husband Jerry, Edward Mullinix, Mary Scheetz and husband Richard, and Nancy Nichols. There are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at Howard Chapel United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, ministered by Rev. Phil Ayers on Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019