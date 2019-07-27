|
Ms. Eleanor Anne Pizzarelle, 79, joined her parents in Heaven on Monday, July 22, 2019. Her love was to donate to multiple charities. She was an avid lover of books as well, and she would share that love with her friends and family. She was a regular parishioner of St. Hugh's in Greenbelt for 33 years before joining St. John's Catholic Church in Frederick, MD.
Eleanor was born on May 24, 1940 in Washington DC at Georgetown University Hospital. She is the eldest of 4 children; the daughter of James William and Florence Elinore (Clawson) Pizzarelle. She lived in Washington DC until the age of 3, when her family moved to Carmody Hill, Maryland near Seat Pleasant. She graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy in Washington DC in 1958. She secured a part-time job with the Federal Government right out of high school. On October 20, 1959, she enlisted into the Navy as an Aerographer's Mate, AG-3. She was stationed at the U.S. Fleet Weather Facility, NAS, North Island, San Diego, CA making maps of the weather. She was honorable discharged the fall of 1962. She secured a job with the federal government at an agency near the FBI building. In 1969 she moved to Alexandria, VA and secured a job with the Pentagon. A few years later she moved to Hyattsville, MD. In the late 70's early 80's, she secured a position at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, MD. In 1983 she moved to Greenbelt, MD where she resided for 33 years. Eleanor retired in 2000 at the age 60. She moved to Frederick, MD in 2016 to be closer to her friends and caregivers, Tina Lamont and John Barnhart. Tina is a former NIH co-worker and befriended Ms. Pizzarelle when she joined a carpool. They have been friends for about 30 years.
Eleanor is survived by her brother James Pizzarelle (Georgie Nance), Stuart Pizzarelle (Sonja), sister, Suzanne Pizzarelle, and several nieces and nephews, and cousins who live throughout the U.S.
Arrangements made by Stauffer's Funeral Home, Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, Ms. Pizzarelle requests donations made in her name to . Inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019