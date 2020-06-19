Eleanor Louise Schmucker Bossong, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Frederick, where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was 99 1/2 years old to the day. Born on December 17, 1920, Eleanor, "Ellie" to her family and close friends, grew up in the Glenwood section of Queens. As a young woman, she proudly served her country as a Master Sergeant in the 490th Reinforcement Company of the Women's Army Corps from 1943 to 1945 in London and Paris. She completed her education with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from New York University in 1951 and then took a position as an accountant for the American Tag Company in New York City. In 1962, Eleanor moved with her husband and their two children to Silver Spring, Maryland. For more than 30 years she worked for the Lerner Corporation, first as an accountant and subsequently as their Assistant Comptroller. In 1992, Eleanor moved to Frederick. After retirement, she stayed busy with her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed traveling with her good friend, Josephine Lewis, in the U.S. and abroad. An avid daily reader, she enjoyed everything from the Washington Post to contemporary literature and even epic fantasy novels. Ellie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Frederick. She is survived by her children, Dr. Elizabeth Bossong Spannhake and spouse, Dr. Ernst Wm. Spannhake and Frank G. Bossong IV and spouse, Donna L. Bossong; grandchildren, Tara Bossong Zayas and spouse, Christopher Zayas, Kristian E. Spannhake and fiance, Franchesca Gomez,, Megan Blizzard and spouse, Dotty Doyle, Dr. Heather Bossong Trillos and spouse, Jonathan Trillos, Erich P. Spannhake and Amanda M. Bossong; great-grandchildren, Colin Patrick Francis Zayas, Lilly Marie Zayas and Paisley Ellie Zayas; nieces and nephews, Marguerite Schmucker, Paul and Sharon Schmucker, Mark Schmucker and Constantin Oancea, and Susan and Angelo Carrasquillo; and devoted friend, June Ivey. Eleanor was preceded in death by her former husband, Francis G. Bossong, III; and her brother, Walter Schmucker. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.