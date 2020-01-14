|
Eleanor Leslie Hutson Kemp Knotts, 101, of Rawlings, died on January 11, 2020 at the Goodwill Retirement Community, Grantsville, MD.
Born November 19, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Frank M. Hutson and Ora (Heckert) Hutson. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth Armstrong, Marion May, Dorothy Grimes, and Bill Hutson.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her two husbands: Paul Horace Kemp, Sr in 1949 and Leon "Buck" Knotts in 1993.
Among the survivors are her son, Paul Kemp and wife Lorraine, Monrovia, MD; grandchildren, Andrea (Kemp) Bostic (husband Matt), AL; Sarah (Kemp) Wehling (husband Ben), GA; Paul T. Kemp, MD; and Ryan M. Kemp, PA.
Eleanor will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rawlings United Methodist Church, 18910 McMullen Hwy. SW, Rawlings, MD 21557, or Goodwill Retirement Community, 891 Dorsey Hotel Road, Grantsville, MD 21536.
For complete obituary: www.upchurchfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020