Mrs. Eleanor Louise Loos Rappold, 103, of Forest Hill, MD, formerly of Bel Air, Frederick, New Market, Walkersville, St. Michael's, and Baltimore County, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Franklin Grover Rappold, her husband of 73 years and who predeceased her in 2010.
Born December 20, 1916, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Ruth Ione Zimmerman Loos and John Frederick Loos, Sr. She grew up in Woodlawn in Baltimore County, and graduated from Catonsville High School in 1932, where she played on their 1931 State Champion Field Ball Team, and where she met her future husband, Franklin. After three years of study at Maryland State Teachers College (now Towson University), Eleanor taught first and second grades in a three-room school in Chase, Maryland. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family. She was an active church member all her life. Mrs. Rappold was a gifted pianist, and loved to play duets with Franklin, who played on the organ, and with her daughters, Carol and Mary, on the piano. Mrs. Rappold played the piano for many church services, and in earlier years was a church organist for Epworth United Methodist Chapel in Baltimore County.
Mrs. Rappold enjoyed working alongside her husband in their family antiques business, dealing in 18th-century fine American period furniture, where they had shops in Baltimore, New Market, and Frederick. She and Franklin made many trips throughout the East Coast seeking rare antique pieces.
She enjoyed tennis well into her 60's, playing bridge, and was an accomplished seamstress. Eleanor was an avid reader and kept a diary of the hundreds of books she read over the years. She was kind to everyone she met and was a most considerate person. Her zeal and love for life inspired all who knew her.
Surviving are four children, Carol L. Dean (Robert) of Easley, SC, John D. Rappold (Sallie) of Grasonville MD, Thomas F. Rappold (Alicia) of Hunt Valley, MD, and Mary R. Zaks (Chaim), of Martinsburg, WV. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael P. Dean (Sally) of Easley, SC, Matthew L. Rappold (Arlene) of Rapid City, SD, Beth Van Derslice (Kurt) of Sparks, MD, Joseph T. Rappold (Dawn) of Sparks, MD, Robert D. Hoff of Cumberland, MD, and Maryrose C. Gray (Christopher) of Agoura Hills, CA; twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, nieces, Joyce Bergh, Sharon Pettit and husband, Bob, and Ruth Dalpee and husband, Mike, Kate Rappold, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Rappold was predeceased by brother John F. Loos Jr., sister-in-law Mary Lou Loos, brother-in-law, Daniel A. Rappold; sister-in-law, Kathleen Rappold, brother-in-law, Phillip Damast, sister-in-law Margaret Damast, nephew Charles Damast; niece Suzie Smith; nephew Timothy Rappold, granddaughter Betsy Dean, great-grandson, Kevin Krampf; great-great-granddaughter, Aubre Krampf; and son-in-law Phillip Hoff.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in her name to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, 855-401-4897 or a .
The family wishes to thank the staff at Forest Hill Heights Assisted Living Center for the love and care given to Eleanor.
Private family viewing/visitation will be at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Monday, February 3 from 10:00 to 11:00. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 to 12:00, with the funeral service immediately following at 12:15 pm. Rev. Dr. William Louis Piel will officiate. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. All are invited to a reception lunch at Stauffers Funeral Home immediately following burial.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020