Eleanor Smith Norton, 95, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her Homewood Assisted Living residence in Frederick, Maryland. Born Eleanor Carol Smith on April 23, 1924 in Palo Alto, California, she was the devoted wife of 56 years to the late Joseph Edward Norton of Silver Spring, Maryland. She was the loving mother of Alice Louise Hillman of Maryland, Joseph Edward Jr. of Delaware, Laura Mary of Kentucky and Andrew Reynolds Norton of Maryland. Six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive.



Mrs. Norton was predeceased by her father Dr. Francis Smith of Florida, her mother Alice McDonnell Smith of Maryland and sister Barbara Smith Hoffman of Maryland. Mrs. Norton was a proud descendant of an American Revolutionary War captain, the granddaughter of Nevada's first graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in the late 1870's, the daughter of a U.S. Army pilot during the first World War and the mother of a U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant.



Mrs. Norton graduated in February 1942 from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C. as the class salutatorian. After graduating from Strayer Business College, she worked in Washington, D.C. during World War II and loved seeing the famous cherry trees blossom each year along the Tidal Basin. After raising her children, she returned to work until her retirement in 1987. She shared her love of reading with her children and donated her collections of works by and about her favorite author to the Jane Austen Society of Maryland.



At her own request, Mrs. Norton's remains were donated to science. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Eleanor Smith Norton can be made to the American Glaucoma Society. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on May 31, 2019