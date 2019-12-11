|
|
Eleanor Vitiello Dowell, loving wife of the late D. James (Jim) Dowell, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, at Kline Hospice House. She is survived by her seven children: Stephen P. Dowell, Barbara E. Dowell (Sonny Jones), Constance D. Jones, Thomas J. Dowell (Pat), Anita McIntosh, Andrew P. Dowell (Katharine) and Christopher Dowell (Kathleen). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren, as well as by a younger sister, Evelyn Naehle, of Silver Spring.
Eleanor spent most of her life volunteering in her church and in her community. At age 22 she was part of the Second Graduating Class of Volunteer Nurse's Aides of the American National Red Cross. While living in Rockville she was an active member of the St. Mary's Sodality. After moving to Frederick she and her husband Jim became members of the Historical Society of Frederick County, MD. In 1984 they were awarded a Certificate of Excellence from Kampgrounds of America for the high quality of their KOA campground in Williamsport, MD.
Eleanor was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Birthright of Frederick, The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, the St. John's Eucharistic Ministry, and was a participant in the Knights of Columbus SHARE program in Frederick. In addition to raising seven children, Eleanor loved gardening, was an excellent cook/baker, read voraciously, loved crossword puzzles, and was an excellent seamstress. More than anything else, however, she was a warm and loving presence to her family and to everyone who worked with her.
Funeral service with reception afterward will be held Friday, December 13, at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 118 East 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019