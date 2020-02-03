Home

Eleanor W. (Ellie) DeCesare

Eleanor W. (Ellie) DeCesare Obituary
Eleanor (Ellie) W. DeCesare, passed away at age 79 on Tuesday January 28th, 2020 in Frederick MD.

She was born March 9, 1940 in Summit NJ to Robert and Virginia (Dunn) Wallach. Ellie graduated from Maryland University in 1978 with a BA in music and taught piano for 35 years in Bethesda and Frederic k Maryland. She was an ardent classical piano music lover as well as an accomplished and passionate sailor. She traveled and lived on her Alberg 37 sailboat for several years in the Caribbean. Frederick became her permanent home where taught piano and helped to t care of her grandchildren, whom she adored.

Ellie was preceded in death by her parents Robert S. Wallach d.1969 and Virginia D. Anderson d. 1998; her former husband, (Samuel M. Freeman, II (divorced 1969) d.2017 father to Samuel T. Freeman, III and Wendy Freeman and her husband William R. DeCesare, d. 1983, father to Robin Ray DeCesare.

Ellie is survived by her sister Wendy Clarke, her brother Sterling Wallach, her children, Samuel T. Freeman, III (Tracey Freeman), Wendy Freeman (James Currier) , Robin Fox and step daughters Caroline DeCesare and Martha DeCesare, her grandchildren Maggi Currier and Emily Currier.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring, details will follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org, Philip Merrill Environmental Center, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403, tel. (410) 268-8816.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
