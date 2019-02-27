Elinor Virginia Hutton, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Brandywine Assisted Living in Selbyville, Delaware. Born in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Charles Oscar and Erma Heffner Routzahn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert S. Hutton in 1983. Mrs. Hutton is survived by her daughter Joan and her husband Jack Alexander of Ocean Pines, Maryland and granddaughter Lauren and husband Matthew Pennington and three wonderful great-grandchildren Collin, Madelynn and Emily of Ocean City, Maryland. Also surviving are two sisters, Jane Marks of Wilmington, Delaware and Mary Staley of Frederick, sister-in-law Gherrie Routzahn of Sun City West, Arizona and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her brothers Charles Jr., William, James, John and Allen Routzahn.



Mrs. Hutton graduated as a registered nurse from Frederick Memorial Hospital Nursing School where she worked until she and her family relocated to the Canal Zone, Panama where Dr. Hutton worked as a research scientist for the U.S. Army Tropic Test Center at Fort Clayton. They returned to Frederick in



1969, then moved to Sun City West where she resided until moving to Brandywine Assisted Living this past October. Mrs. Hutton enjoyed a full and rewarding life as a grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, avid bridge player and swimmer. Elinor was a member of Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ in Frederick and Desert Garden United Church in Sun City West.



A donation in her memory may be made to: Delaware Hospice, 315 Old Landing Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019