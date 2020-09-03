Elise Josephson

Elise Myrel Josephson (nee Abrahams), 97, of Adamstown, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gail Lipsitz, Russell (Vera Benedek) Josephson, Miriam (Jonathan) Whitehouse, and Matthew (Karen) Josephson; and grandchildren, David Lipsitz, Cameron Whitehouse, and Jesse Whitehouse. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Neil D. Josephson; son-in-law, H. Allan Lipsitz; sister, Marjorie Perlman; and parents, Isaiah and Daisy Abrahams.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024 or Connecticut College, Becker House, 270 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT 06320 or Doctors with Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741.



Funeral services being handled by Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc.



