1/1
Elise Josephson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elise Myrel Josephson (nee Abrahams), 97, of Adamstown, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gail Lipsitz, Russell (Vera Benedek) Josephson, Miriam (Jonathan) Whitehouse, and Matthew (Karen) Josephson; and grandchildren, David Lipsitz, Cameron Whitehouse, and Jesse Whitehouse. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Neil D. Josephson; son-in-law, H. Allan Lipsitz; sister, Marjorie Perlman; and parents, Isaiah and Daisy Abrahams.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024 or Connecticut College, Becker House, 270 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT 06320 or Doctors with Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Funeral services being handled by Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sol Levinson & Bros

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved