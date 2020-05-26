Elise Louise Dorsey
Elise Louise Dorsey, 78, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Western Chapel Road, New Windsor, Maryland, died suddenly on May 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Leon Dorsey and mother of Leon Bradley Dorsey II.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Professional services entrusted to A. E. Grier and Sons, Charlotte, NC.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this very difficult time in your lives. May she forever rest in paradise
Donna Roberts
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
My sweet cousin I am so sorry to hear of your passing. I remember days of walking up the street just to say hi. You will be missed. Rest in heaven
Candice
