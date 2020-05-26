Elise Louise Dorsey, 78, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Western Chapel Road, New Windsor, Maryland, died suddenly on May 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of Leon Dorsey and mother of Leon Bradley Dorsey II.



A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Professional services entrusted to A. E. Grier and Sons, Charlotte, NC.



