Elizabeth Ann Austin of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beth lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. Beth was born November 1, 1956 in Washington, DC.
She worked in many capacities at Builders Design & Leasing in Gaithersburg for 37 years. She loved to read, being a member of several Sherlock Holmes groups and The Beatles.
Her family includes her Mother, Emily; Brother, James ; Sisters, Susan and Linda. Her Father, James, Sr. passed away in November of 2004.
Contributions can be made in Beth's name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr. #100, Rockville, MD 20850, www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020.