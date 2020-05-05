Elizabeth Ann Austin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann Austin of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beth lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. Beth was born November 1, 1956 in Washington, DC.

She worked in many capacities at Builders Design & Leasing in Gaithersburg for 37 years. She loved to read, being a member of several Sherlock Holmes groups and The Beatles.

Her family includes her Mother, Emily; Brother, James ; Sisters, Susan and Linda. Her Father, James, Sr. passed away in November of 2004.

Contributions can be made in Beth's name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr. #100, Rockville, MD 20850, www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved