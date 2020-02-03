Home

More Obituaries for Elizabeth Carr
Elizabeth Ann Carr


1936 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Carr Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Carr, 83, passed away on February 1, 2020 at Farhney Keedy nursing home.

Betty was born on June 26, 1936 in Washington DC. She was the daughter of Lawrence Pendleton Jr. and wife Virginia Pendleton.

She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother & sister. Betty enjoyed cooking for holidays and being with family. She loved going on shopping trips with her daughter and talking on the phone with her friends and loved ones.

Her hobbies were gardening, as she always had gardens filled with herbs.

She was an antique dealer for 50 plus years. On her journey with gardening and antiques she had met many wonderful people whom she enjoyed talking to and sharing stories with.

Betty is survived by Husband John Carr; daughter Donna Carr O'brien (Daniel)

sister Carol Pendleton; brother Larry Pendleton (Judy) ; Grandson Dustin Besemer (Danielle); Granddaughter Danielle Kline (James); Grandson Jonathan Kresge (Katie); and 5 great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her son Steven Carr; Mother Virginia Pendleton; Father Lawrence Pendleton Jr and nephew Kenny Thompson.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
