Elizabeth Ann Maxey passed away in her sleep, at home in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 60 on Sunday, January 6th, 2019. She was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 6th, 1958. She is survived by her husband of twenty years, Michael Fetzer; her mother, Anne Maxey; siblings Carol Maxey Gazunis, Becky Maxey Lorenz, John Maxey and Martha Maxey Ehlman; 8 beloved nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law, Marianna Fetzer.



She and her husband, Michael, have resided in Portland, Oregon for the past thirty years. Together they owned and operated several successful businesses, including Dental Systems Integrators, Inc. and Fetzer German Sausages and Deli. Beth loved her dogs, the outdoors, gardening, and helping the elderly, and enjoyed hiking on Mount Hood with her husband and dogs.



She was a passionate advocate and health educator for the Hepatitis C community. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hepatitis C Support Project (HCSP) through hcvadvocate.org/donate. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019