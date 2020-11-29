FREDERICK, MD - Elizabeth Dorothy (Dot) Hagemann, of Buckingham's Choice, Adamstown, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at age 94 in Frederick, MD.



She was born April 30, 1926, in Jersey City, NJ, to Charles and Mae (Ruvoldt) Hanley. She married William C. Hagemann in 1949 and they enjoyed 65 years together until his passing on Dec. 13, 2014, shortly after they'd moved to Maryland. They lived most of their lives in New Jersey, beginning their family in Jersey City, and then moving to New Providence, where they lived for more than 50 years.



Mrs. Hagemann was educated at St. Paul's Catholic School and Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City and trained as a professional secretary. Before her children were born, and after they were grown, she worked in a variety of locations, from Federal Shipyards and Koppers Coke Co. to the Union County (NJ) Psychiatric Clinic and the Borough of Chatham, NJ. Well into her 80s, she would still use her professional shorthand skills for notes from club meetings to grocery lists.



A devout Roman Catholic, Mrs. Hagemann was very active in her home parish of Our Lady of Peace in New Providence, NJ, where she was a past president of the Rosary Altar Society and Parish Council. She was a den mother, chaired Girl Scout cookie drives, worked at school festivals and chaperoned high school dances. She enjoyed sewing and created costumes, ice skating outfits and clothes for her children. She was an avid and skilled bridge player until just a few years ago, when her eyesight began to fail. With her late husband, she loved to travel, dance, golf and shop.



Mrs. Hagemann is survived by three children and their spouses: Donna (Jerome) Donovan of New Hartford, NY; Mark (Patricia) of Middletown, MD, and David (Diana) of Mt. Clemens, MI; nine grandchildren: Matthew Donovan (Meghan), Andrew Donovan (Kendall Acho), Erin Donovan; Christopher (Alice) Hagemann, Jennifer (Dustin) Barrall, Russell Hagemann; and William (Angela) Hagemann, Jake Hagemann and Caleb Hagemann; five great-grandchildren: Griffin and Landon Donovan, Madison Barrall, and Bruce and Wyatt Hagemann. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Joseph, and her brothers, George and Charles Hanley.



Funeral arrangements are pending. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations in Mrs. Hagemann's memory can be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 111 South St., New Providence, NJ 07974.



Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Homes, Frederick, MD.



