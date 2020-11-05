Elizabeth "Libby" Hale, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on November 3, 2020.
Born on June 6, 1925, in Vulcan, WV, she was the daughter of the late A. Luther Knowles and Clover G. (Keith) Knowles; the wife of the late John W. Hale and mother of the late Holly Hale Palmer.
She served the Frederick County Judiciary as a Court Reporter starting in 1994 retiring after over 20 years of service.
She is survived by her three grandchildren Amanda Atkinson and husband Brian, Joshua James Brydon, of Minot, ND, and James E. Brydon, III of MN, and great-grandchildren Brianna Ellis, Kimberly Brydon, James Brydon, Caleb Brydon, Gavin Brydon, and Dustin Brydon and friend and advocate, Ann E. Birely of Gettysburg, PA. She was also blessed with many close and loyal friends.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Fredrick, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11am, where Libby and her daughter Holly will be laid to rest together.
Memorial contribution may be made in her name to Holly Hale Palmer Memorial Fund c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County 312 East Church Street, Frederick, MD, 21701 www.frederickcountygives.org
.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.