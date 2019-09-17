|
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Isaacs, a resident of Citizens Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, and previously of Country Meadows Retirement Community Frederick, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born in Thurmont, MD, on September 8, 1927, she had just celebrated her 92nd birthday before succumbing to pneumonia and a heart attack.
She was preceded in death by her father Warren Weddle, her mother Julia M. Sharer, her mother-in-law Cora E. Putman, her brother Harold Williard, and her husband Calvin "Jess" Isaacs, the love of her life for over seventy years.
After graduating from Thurmont High School, Betty and her husband moved to Kemptown, MD. She worked for Rumbro Brothers Clothing Factory in Mt. Airy, MD, for 15 years then spent 27 years working at the GEICO Insurance Company in Bethesda, MD, ending her career as a subrogation supervisor. Betty and her husband also owned and operated the Mt Airy Twin Kiss drive-in from 1957 until 1961.
During her time in Kemptown, Betty became an active member of the Providence United Methodist Church, serving as a member of the United Methodist Women's Association and singing in the church choir. In addition to church activities, she served on the PTAs at New Market Elementary School and Linganore High School.
In the early 1990s, Betty and Jess returned to Thurmont where she became a frequent and familiar volunteer at Trinity United Church of Christ, a volunteer at the Senior Center, and a member of the Thurmont American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary. After Jess suffered a debilitating stroke in 2010, the couple moved to Country Meadows in Frederick. Upon the death of her beloved husband, Betty's health began to decline, necessitating her move to Citizens.
She is survived by her two sons: H. Timothy "Tim" Isaacs and his wife Phyllis, of Roanoke, VA; and Arthur H. "Skip" Isaacs and his wife Donna, of Damascus, MD. She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Aaron Isaacs and his wife Leigh, Damascus, MD; Dr. Justin Isaacs and his wife Holly, Chesterfield, VA; and Chad Isaacs and his husband Dr. Joshua Pullo, Orlando FL. Additionally, she was blessed with five great-grandchildren - Logan Howser, Brandon Isaacs, Noah Isaacs, Tatum Isaacs, and Grayson Isaacs - and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wish to thank the medical and support staffs at Country Meadows, Citizens Nursing Home, Frederick Hospital and Hospice of Frederick for their compassion, patience, and support while caring for Mom.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Providence United Methodist Church, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, MD 21770. Funeral services will begin at 11:30, also at the church, followed by interment at the church cemetery. Pastor D.D. Adams will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia, MD 21770.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019