Elizabeth Johns (Christian) went to be with her Jesus on March 22, 2020. Elizabeth was born on September 8, 1924 in Surgoinsville, TN, the daughter of William Christian and Mary (Alvis) Christian, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her husbands Vernon McIntyre and Robert Johns. She was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. She was saved at 14 years old. She is survived by her children, Mary Christian of Mt. Airy, MD, Rita Thompson, Vernon McIntyre, Donald McIntyre, Michael McIntyre, and George McIntyre, all of Ohio. Grandchildren Eugene Christian, Jr. and Missie, Andrew Christian and Betsy, Lori Johnson and Bub, Mary Stephenson and TJ, Michael McIntyre, Billie Hagerty and John, Sarah McIntyre, Josh McIntyre, and Lindsey McIntyre. She was preceded in death by her son Garrett McIntyre and grandchildren Elizabeth Christian and Donald McIntyre, Jr. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Colleen, Gene III, Drew, Keira, Ashley, Autumn, Tabby, Leland, Kayley, Maya, and Mason, as well as 3 great-great-grandchildren Hayden, Farrah, and Hudson. Survived by brothers James Christian, John Christian, George Christian, and Irvin Christian. Preceded in death by brother Russell Christian, sisters Clara Greer, Mae Ison, Ruby Hensley, Ruth Stacy, and Marie Johnson. Funeral services by the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home in Laytonsville, MD. As a result of the Corona Virus, services will only be for immediate family members with a limit of 10 people. Elizabeth loved people and everyone loved her. She will be greatly missed. We want to thank Montgomery Hospice for their amazing care, especially Ukay, Patricia, Jennifer, and Avis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020