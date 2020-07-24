Elizabeth Lynn "Betsy" Santos, 52, of Taneytown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence.
Born December 3, 1967 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Dr. Milton and Ruzann Engnoth of Westminster.
Betsy was a 1985 graduate of Westminster High School, and a graduate of Mount St. Mary's University with a Bachelor of English degree. Betsy was a devoted employee of her alma matter, and was currently employed at "The Mount", where she worked as an administrative assistant in the Career Development Center. Betsy had a well-known voice in the community- having been an on air radio personality for WTTR for several years; and currently worked part time at ROCKY 98.5 in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed reading, crafting, and taking family vacations to the beach. She loved her family and cherished the times spent with them.
In addition to her parents she is survived by former husband Michael Santos of Frederick; daughter Grace Elizabeth Santos of Taneytown; siblings Laurie Thomas, Chris Engnoth, Eve Engnoth, and Andy Engnoth; and aunt Dr. Gloria L. Engnoth.
She was predeceased by infant children Joseph and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the church. Interment will be in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, 16330 Grotto Rd., Emmitsburg, 21727.
Memorial contributions may made in Betsy's name to either the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, 16330 Grotto Rd., Emmitsburg, 21727 or the Lupus Foundation of America www.lupus.org
