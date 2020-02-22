|
|
Our beloved Beth, a master planner for all things that included fun with family and friends, was surrounded by many loved ones as she passed from this world to the next on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at age 63 as a result of colon cancer. We know in our hearts she is already organizing a delightful gathering in the next realm with her parents, Michael and Mary Lamonda, grandmother, Mary Price, and in-laws, Katie and Bill Lamir.
Beth will be dearly missed by her soul mate Bill, Jr., sisters Mary Lou Lamonda of Wisconsin, Denise Gustafson (Keith) of Virginia, and brother James Lamonda (Jeanne) of North Carolina, and children Jake Laster of Florida, Jessica Laster (Rob), of Frederick, MD, Rachael Broadwater (Todd), of Fleming Island, FL, KaseyJane Ingram (Brandon), of Middletown, MD, Noelle Lamir (Matthew), of Sydney, Australia, and John (Laura) Lamir, of Urbana, MD; grandchildren: Sonya Fernandez, Madeleine Laster, Gavin, Greyson, & Emmett Reeder, Thomas Broadwater, Makaiya, Skyla, Kaelan, & Kingston Skaggs, Theo Ingram, Autumn and Sienna Lamir; great-grandson, Asher Fernandez; along with numerous extended family, lifetime friends, and best man at her wedding, Macallan.
Born in Washington, D.C., she grew up in Aspen Hill, MD.
Beth's planning skills led to an extremely successful 37-year career in construction accounting in the Washington, DC metro area, serving as Senior Project Accountant on major architectural achievements such as Howard Hughes Janelia Research Campus, (Ashburn, VA); New Sibley Memorial Hospital (DC); Wisconsin Place Residential Tower (Chevy Chase, MD) and most recently Washington Adventist Health Care - White Oak Medical Center.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM, Monday, February 24, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. A funeral service celebrating Beth's life will be held at same location Tuesday, February 25, at 11:00 AM. One more request from our planner, please come in bright, joyful colors to the celebrations of her life.
In lieu of flowers and in support of Beth's wishes, kindly consider donations to one of the following: Blessings in a Backpack www.blessingsinabackpack.org; SHIP of Frederick shipfrederick.com/; Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center www.seaturtlehospital.org .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020