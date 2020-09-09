Elizabeth Murphy

Elizabeth Ellen "Betty" Reid Murphy of Chester, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Frederick, MD. Born October 4, 1945 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ruth Fitzgerald Reid.
Betty often worked multiple jobs to care for her family and enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service, holding various positions in Finance and Supply Management. She retired from its L'Enfant Plaza headquarters in Washington, D.C. as a Purchasing & Supply Management Specialist. Betty was liked by everyone and her co-workers remember her as gentle soul with a smile for everyone.
She volunteered for GoldHeart Golden Retriever Rescue for many years and was a collector of many things: art, antiques, beanie babies, coins and stamps. She was a naturalist who enjoyed land and water?was an avid gardener and loved boating. She loved her family with all her heart saying, "they keep me going". She was intelligent and wise beyond her years, sharing her wisdom freely.
Surviving are daughter, Shannon Quinn Murphy Baxley and husband Grady; daughter-in-law, Angie Baxley Murphy; grandsons, Michael Scott Murphy, Jr. and wife Brittney, Jonathan Cole Murphy and wife Nicole; granddaughters, Kylie Elizabeth Baxley and Colleen Patricia Baxley; great grandchildren Zeppelin Cole, Onyx Lyanna, Walker Scott and Sawyer Rae Murphy; and sister Bonnie Reid Hontz and husband Tom Hontz.
Betty was predeceased by her son Michael Scott Murphy, Sr.; brother Bill Reid; and sister Brenda Brewer.
Memorial contributions can be made in Betty's memory to GoldHeart Golden Retriever Rescue P.O. Box 394, Chester, MD 21619-0394.
A graveside memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9am-11am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
A graveside memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9am-11am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
