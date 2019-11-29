Home

Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
Elizabeth Myers Yingling


1921 - 2019
Elizabeth Myers Yingling Obituary
Elizabeth M. Yingling, 98, life-long resident of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Frederick Health Care and Rehab Center.

Born September 10, 1921 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Mary (Krietz) Myers. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Harvey Yingling in 1997.

Elizabeth worked for over 17 years in the housekeeping department at the Provincial House in Emmitsburg. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, and enjoyed attending the Senior Citizens group of Emmitsburg.

Surviving her are daughter, Mary Smith of Emmitsburg; son, Leo Douglas Yingling, Sr. and wife Bonnie of Fairfield; granddaughter, Tammy Sites of Fairfield; grandsons, Douglas L. Yingling, Jr. of Thurmont, Chris Yingling of Emmitsburg and Curtis Yingling of Creagerstown; great-granddaughers, Sarah, Tiffany and Abigail Sites, Katlyn and Peyton Yingling; great-grandsons, Douglas L. Yingling, III, Carleton, Donovan and Cory Yingling and Christopher Yingling, Jr.; 3 great-great granddaughters; 4 great-great grandsons; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Robert "Bob", Francis "Cuz", and William "Bill" Myers.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Emmitsburg. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, December 2nd and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elizabeth's name may be made to the Humane Society of Frederick County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
