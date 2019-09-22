|
|
Elizabeth Ramsburg Martz Young, October 18, 1927- September 20, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Elizabeth was born and grew up in Yellow Springs in Frederick County, Maryland, the daughter of Alta Irene Ramsburg Martz of Utica and Walter Clayton Martz, a dairy farmer in Yellow Springs.
Elizabeth enjoyed an idyllic childhood on the farm, later sharing with family fond memories of a "time gone by." Elizabeth married William Young, also of Frederick, and became a dedicated and loving homemaker and mother of four. She was a founding member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Damascus, Maryland, serving actively in the church for many years, especially in the choir and also as president of the Women's Organization. Elizabeth went on to start her own childcare business, and later became a real estate agent and broker.
Elizabeth was known for her beautiful soprano singing voice and she performed locally as a soloist and in duets. She was an expert and inventive home cook and canner, and especially loved and excelled in baking. Her recipes were legendary and treasured by her family. Elizabeth dearly loved animals of all kinds, and cared deeply about all of those in need, giving generously to many causes.
Elizabeth leaves behind her grieving family William Young, Sr. of Mt. Airy, Maryland and four children: Ellen Young Callan (Michael, deceased), Will Young, Jr., Janet Scire (Vincent) and Jenny Ramsburg, all of the area, as well as grandchildren: Morgan Callan Stinson (Timothy), James Scire (Shawna), Matthew Kamachaitis (Stephanie), Paul Kamachaitis, Jessie Kamachaitis, and Colin Smith. Beloved grandson, Garth Young was lost to the family in April. Elizabeth was also the proud great-grandmother of Sean and Harper Stinson and Violet and Rory Scire.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her sister, Irene Martz Rumpf and brother, Walter Atlee Martz, both of Frederick.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd. in Mt. Airy, MD.
A celebration of Elizabeth's life will take place at 3:30 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Utica, 10625 Old Frederick Road in Thurmont, MD. 21788. Rev. Albert Lane will officiate. Interment will be at Utica Cemetery in Utica, MD.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest those who wish to remember Elizabeth may contribute in her name to The National Audubon Society or your local chapter.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019