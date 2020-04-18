Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Rice Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Rice, 91, of Frederick died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Frederick Health & Rehab. Center. She was the wife of the late Homer L. Rice, who preceded her in death on January 18, 1995.

Born August 7, 1928 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Cora Nicholson. She grew up in Lock Haven, NY with her brother Paul Nicholson, who also preceded her in death.

Upon graduation from high school, Mrs. Rice attended Frederick Nursing School. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Robert Hughes for over 30 years. She was a member of Parkway Community Church and Salvation Army Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Joye Hicks (Russell) John Rice (Cheryl), Byron Rice, and N. Jane Bolyard (Ralph), 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be private due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -