Elizabeth Jean Rice, 91, of Frederick, Maryland died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Homer L. Rice, who preceded her in death on January 18, 1995.
Born August 7, 1928 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Cora Nicholson. She grew up in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania with her brother Paul Nicholson, who also preceded her in death.
Upon graduation from high school, Elizabeth attended Frederick Nursing School. She worked as a nurse for Dr. Robert Hughes for over 30 years. She was a devout member of Parkway Community Church and Salvation Army Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Joye Hicks (Russell) John Rice (Cheryl), Byron Rice, and Nancy Jane Bolyard (Ralph); five grandchildren: Leslie Plummer Hicks (Rob), Rusty Hicks (Michelle), Ralph Bolyard (Jenn), Danielle Rodriguez Rice, Eric Bolyard; and ten great grandchildren: Amanda Plummer, Sarah Plummer, Zack Bolyard, Jessey Bolyard, Emma Bolyard, Mackenzie Bolyard, Lyndsie Bolyard, Zach Bolyard, Peyton Bolyard and Cooper Bolyard.
A private funeral service will be held, for immediate family members, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020