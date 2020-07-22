Vivacious and forever young, our mother, Elizabeth (Bette) Ruth Khan, age 82, passed away on July 11, 2020. With loved ones by her side, she passed at her home in Frederick, MD after battling dementia. Bette was born in Washington, D.C. on August 5, 1937 to her mother, Eleanore Josephine McRae Olson (deceased) and her father, Richard Neill McAlwee (deceased). While working for the Navy in Norfolk VA, Eleanore got married a second time to a naval submarine architect, Clifford Rueben Olson (deceased), who adopted Bette. The family moved to Bethesda, MD in 1946.



Bette graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda, MD in 1956. She was a student who loved fine arts and the theatre and sang "Ave Maria" as a soprano soloist at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. At the University of Maryland, she met her first husband, Gary Frank Smith, a trumpet player in the Navy Band. The couple started a family in Frederick, MD and later moved with their four daughters to Walkersville, MD. A homemaker, Bette supported her husband's career as the Band Director at Governor Thomas Johnson High School and eventually began working at the school too as an English Department Aide. To this day, students still sing the TJ Patriot fight song lyrics Bette wrote for the school. Later, she transferred to the Frederick High School English department from which she retired in 2003. She is survived by daughters: Cynthia Elizabeth Zimmerman, Valerie Smith Dougherty and husband, Kenneth Dougherty (all residing in Frederick, MD), Lorraine Kathleen Tallman of Mansfield, MA, Kristine Ann Hollister of Hagerstown, MD; and her brother, Carl Olson, of Gettysburg, PA.



On July 28, 1990, Bette married Dennis Roy Khan and inspired him to write a poem about her titled "There Is Something About A Sleeping Woman." The poem was later honorably mentioned in Writer's Digest Magazine and their marriage continued for 27 years. Bette welcomed Dennis' daughter and son-in-law, Laurie Ann and Joseph Potee and loved spending time with their two daughters, Alissa and Clara. While they lived happily in Thurmont, MD, she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in History at Hood College, Frederick, MD, and graduated in 1990. They moved to Florida in 2017 to fulfill their retirement plans but with great sadness, Dennis unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2017. Bette returned to Frederick, MD to spend the remainder of her life with her family and enjoyed being Nana to all her grandchildren: Michael Zimmerman, Thomas Zimmerman, Cassie Devries, Patrick Hathaway, Logan Dougherty, Erica Tallman, James Tallman, Ivy Aguilar, and Isaiah Hollister; and great-grandchildren - Bain Hathaway, Savannah DeVries, and Rebecca Sue Dougherty.



The family would like to thank Daybreak Adult Services, Frederick Health Hospice, and Paul Trevey of Frederick, MD for their help in taking care of our mom. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Catoctin Wildlife Preserve located in Thurmont, MD. The preserve was one of her favorite places to visit where her adopted camel named Sultan lived.



We will miss our Betty Boop greatly but feel at peace knowing she is with her beloved husband "Den".



