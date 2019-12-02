|
Elizabeth Talcott Bridge passed away on September 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Stephen Bridge, loving mother of Lisa Edwards and Mike Bridge and of her stepchildren Steve and his wife Maria, and Angela and her son Greg Escoffier.
She is also survived by her in-laws David and Margaret Bridge, John and Rose Bridge, Chas and Kris Bridge, Jean and Jan Provost, Russ and Cindy Talcott, June Thornton of Stark Florida, and their families; fellow members of Frederick Church of the Brethren, members of Gideons International Auxiliary, and Damascus Travel Club.
A celebration of the life of Elizabeth will be held at the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave, Frederick, MD, at 12:00 pm on December 7, 2019. After the service please join us downstairs for a time of remembrance and lunch.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, Frederick Camp, PO Box 3215 Frederick, Maryland 21705 for the spread of the Gospel or the . Flowers are welcome. Internment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019