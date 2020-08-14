Mrs. Elizabeth (Clarke Simpson) Howard Wastler, (known as "Tissy" to many), 90, of Frederick, was called to eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a 7 year stay at Citizens nursing home due to a stroke. She was the wife of Albert Charles Wastler, her husband of 47 years, who died on February 10, 2000.
Born March 2, 1930, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Lyndon and Edna Simpson Albaugh Howard, and stepdaughter of the late Carrie Elizabeth Smith Howard.
She graduated from Frederick High School in 1947 having been chosen to serve as Cashier and Accounts Receivable Clerk of the cafeteria during her junior and senior years. She spent her career working for Potomac Edison in Frederick, then in Hagerstown, retiring in April 1994 as Secretary in the Audit Division after 46 years of service.
She was an active member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren in many ways. She served 17 years as Church Clerk to the congregation and Leadership Team, was a member of the Christ Quest Sunday School class and participated in many Bible Study and Prayer groups. For over 30 years she loved teaching Sunday School in FCOB's primary department, and she followed their future endeavors with encouragement and prayers. Her involvement also included the privilege to serve as a Hospital Visiting Care Minister and received great joy participating in the Mentor/Mentee Program. Her faith always sustained her, and as a cancer survivor, she continually gave encouragement to others.
She loved sending cards and writing acrostics. In earlier years, she enjoyed roller skating with her husband. And in later years they loved traveling and meeting people of different cultures and seeing firsthand the wonders of God's creation in Iceland, Scandinavian Countries, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean, and Panama.
She is survived by her nieces, Barbara Howard Burdsall (Bob) and Anita Ebinger (Mark) both of Frederick; great nephews, Chad Todd (Katie), Leif Howard (Dana), Dan Ebinger (Christie), Alex Ebinger; great nieces, Angela Newton and Carrianne Howard. Also, three great, great nieces: Cheyanne Newton, Mackenzie and Mollie Ebinger; great, great nephew, Max Ebinger; her sister-in-law, Polly Wetherald; her niece-in-laws, Chrissy Howard, Joy Howard and many loved nieces and nephews on the Wastler side of the family.
She was predeceased by two brothers, infant Lyndon Howard and John F. Howard, Sr. and two nephews, John F. Howard and Dwayne Howard.
After having to postpone twice, a Celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held later once it is safe to gather. It will be at the Frederick Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Dr. Paul Mundey officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701 or to the charity of one's choice
.
Our special thanks to those who cared for her at Citizens Care and Rehab and to her dedicated church friends for their visits over the last seven years.