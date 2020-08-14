Jay & I are so sorry for your loss, but like my Dad, she was blessed with a good long life and her journey is at peace now. She will always be Aunt Tissy to many of us and will truly be missed! She was my Sunday School teacher back in the day, and I still have all the cards she sent me when I hurt my hand. She was a very loving and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her!

Vicki Linton

Friend