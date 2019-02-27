Elizabeth May Talton Weidner, age 92, of Walkersville, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Heartfields Assisted Living at Frederick. Born June 26, 1926 in Lovettsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ashby G.W. Talton and Arbutus E. Orrison Talton. She was the wife of Walter L. Weidner who died October 14, 2004.



Elizabeth was formerly employed with Airpax of Frederick, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Grace Rocky Hill Lutheran Church and a charter member of the Auxiliary of the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co. She was an avid walker and enjoyed reading, country music and being with her family.



Surviving are daughter, Gloria J. Gladhill of Woodsboro; 3 grandchildren, Donna Droneburg, Woodsboro, Michael Gladhill and wife Barbie, Hagerstown and Beth Balog, Yorktown, VA; 4 great grandchildrlen, Angela Morris and husband Jon, Holly Marcus and fiance Mike Stottlemyer, Sarah Compton, and Cory Gladhill and wife Renee; 5 great great grandchildren, Faith, Jacob and Asher Morris, Tyler Marcus and Cassie Gladhill; 3 sisters, Mary Carpenter and husband Larry, Frederick, Betty Hildebrand, Yellow Springs and Lucy Balloch, Frederick; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 brothers, Howard, Charles and John Talton; 2 sisters, Margaret Shuff and Paula Staley; 3 grandsons, Jim Balog, Ted Droneburg and Robert Compton and son-in-law, Donald Gladhill.



A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Gordon Narvesen, Lutheran pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Hill Lutheran Church, 10825 Coppermine Rd., Woodsboro, MD 21798 or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019