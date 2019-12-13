|
Barbara Ellen Cool, 73, of Emmitsburg, MD died peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital with her family at her side. Born April 3, 1946 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Oldrich Alouis and Janet Agatha (Adelsberger) Tokar. She was the wife of the late Ronald Joseph Cool, Sr.
Ellen was a Duplicating Machine Operator at the National Fire Academy, where she was employed for more than 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, reading, working jigsaw puzzles and collecting lighthouse figurines. During her younger years, she enjoyed camping, fishing and canoeing outings with her husband and family. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and her beloved cats, Lightning, Johnny, Blaze and Laith.
Surviving are her children, Angie Smith and husband Daryl of Emmitsburg, Jennifer Wozniak and husband Richard of Fairfield, PA, and Ronald J. Cool, Jr. and wife Jodi of Thurmont; sister, Betty Nitchie of Concord, NH; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD, with Celebrant John Morrill officiating. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, December 15th at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ellen's name may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019