Ellen K. Emmons completed her life of 88 years, passing peacefully on December 22, 2019. She was a truly special and unique person who lived a life of challenges and achievements, and who embraced the love of family, friends, and her late husband of 59 years who preceded her passing in 2011. Although she moved to Philadelphia in 1952, she also considered Frederick to be her home.
After graduating Frederick High School in 1948, she attended the University of Maryland where she was a contestant for the Miss Maryland competition and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She received a BS degree in microbiology in 1952. Most importantly, while in college she met the love of her life, Wesley Emmons Jr of Ijamsville, who was an art student at Maryland on the GI Bill scholarship after serving in WWII. Wesley transferred to the Philadelphia College of Art (now the UArts) and asked for her hand in marriage and to move to Philadelphia to start a life together.
The independence phase of her life started when she defied her parents' objections and married Wesley (her parents totally boycotted the wedding), moved into a studio apartment in Philadelphia, and helped Wesley as he became a self-employed silversmith and jeweler.
In the self-actualization phase of her life, Ellen's devotion to her husband and start-up business was voracious. As his jewelry creativity skills became recognized, she devoted her life to both their family, as a stay home mother, and to Wesley Emmons Jewelry. They were leaders in their community pioneering both residential and business growth. She also volunteered at the Lutheran Church for nearly 40 years serving on many committees to help the church's mission.
Anyone who knew Ellen will remember her for her large personality, great wit, elegance, passion for life, her smile, and for her love. She is survived by all those who have memories of her; two sons - Wesley III, MD and wife Beth; Hoyt Emmons, Sr and wife Kay; four grandchildren Gwen, Natalie, Hoyt II, and Marissa; and great grandchildren Benjamin and Scarlett.
In lieu of flowers, her ideals would be honored by contributions to the Wesley and Ellen Emmons Scholarship in Jewelry/Metalsmithing at the University of the Arts (www.uarts.edu), or the Lutheran Church of the Holy Communication (www.lc-hc.org/).
Condolences to the family may be posted at Mann-Slonaker funeral home's website (www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com). Interment services will be private at Mt Olivet Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with late husband and partner for eternity, Wesley Emmons, Jr..
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019