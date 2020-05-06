Mr. Ellis Edmond Shupe, 85, of Damascus, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown. He was the loving husband of the late Eleanor B. Shupe, who passed in November, 2013 after 48 years of marriage.
Ellis was born March 20, 1935 in Nebo, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where his excellent singing voice was noticed and he sang on US radio broadcasts in Korea. Music was always an important part of his life; he was an avid guitar player, and he said he married his beloved Eleanor because they harmonized so well. He had worked at Hadley Dairy and some construction jobs before going to work for Standard Federal, where he retired at age 75.
Mr. Shupe was a longtime member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and helped found the Clarksburg Seventh-day Adventist Church. In addition to playing guitar and singing with Eleanor, Mr. Shupe enjoyed watching Westerns and detective shows.
Mr. Shupe is survived by two children, Alf Shupe and Mary Myers (Stephan). He is also survived by a sister, Rosa Henry, and his beloved cat, Miss Kitty.
In addition to his loving wife, Eleanor, Mr. Shupe was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Shupe.
Due to the current COVID-19 emergency, Mr. Shupe's burial will be private. A celebration of his life is planned when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
Ellis was born March 20, 1935 in Nebo, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where his excellent singing voice was noticed and he sang on US radio broadcasts in Korea. Music was always an important part of his life; he was an avid guitar player, and he said he married his beloved Eleanor because they harmonized so well. He had worked at Hadley Dairy and some construction jobs before going to work for Standard Federal, where he retired at age 75.
Mr. Shupe was a longtime member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and helped found the Clarksburg Seventh-day Adventist Church. In addition to playing guitar and singing with Eleanor, Mr. Shupe enjoyed watching Westerns and detective shows.
Mr. Shupe is survived by two children, Alf Shupe and Mary Myers (Stephan). He is also survived by a sister, Rosa Henry, and his beloved cat, Miss Kitty.
In addition to his loving wife, Eleanor, Mr. Shupe was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Shupe.
Due to the current COVID-19 emergency, Mr. Shupe's burial will be private. A celebration of his life is planned when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 8, 2020.