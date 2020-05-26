Elma Johnson
Elma M. Johnson, 87, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braddock Heights.

Born on March 31, 1933, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joshua Abraham Lincoln Rice and Carrie May Huff Rice.

She grew up on a farm in Mountaindale, which is west of Frederick and rode the trolley to work in Frederick. Elma was the wife of the late Roger Reese who passed away at an early age as well as the late Richard B. Johnson. She worked in the electronics industry as an assembler. Elma enjoyed crocheting and gardening.

She is survived by son, Jeffry Charles Johnson of Mount Airy.

Private family services will take place at Stauffer Funeral Home in Mt. Airy followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
