Elmer William "Bill" "BB" "Pappy" Bollinger Jr, 69 of Thurmont passed away unexpectedly on Monday February 24, 2020 at his home.
Born July 25, 1950 in Thurmont, Maryland he was the son of the late Elmer W. Sr & Victorine Marie Ridenour Bollinger.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by three brothers Wayne Bollinger, Jacob Bollinger, and Robert Barrett.
Bill was a 1968 graduate of Thurmont High School and was drafted to serve his country in the US Army in the Vietnam conflict.
He was a member of Living Word Ministries Church of Blue Ridge Summit, Thurmont Legion Post 168, and Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Post 6918.
Bill enjoyed many activities throughout the years including fishing, butchering, and listening to blue grass music especially Larry Sparks. He also liked to travel among some his beloved destinations include Wyoming and the Little Grand Caynon in Pennsylvania. Bill loved the Pennsylvania Farm Show especially watching the horse pull. He was a jokester and appreciated a good conversation and spending time with his family and friends.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife Donna whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children; Daniel Bollinger, Carrie Bollinger (Scott Thomson), Josh Bollinger (Jeanine); grandchildren Vanessa, Valarie, T.J., Jeremiah, Ellia, Nicole, ; brother Larry Bollinger, sisters Nancy (Garry) Coulter, Vicky O'Donoghue, Shirley Johnson, Pam Delauter, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. Brian O'Connor, the James Stockman Cancer Center, Dr. Aaron Rapoport and the University of Maryland Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Guardian Hose Company Activities Building (Thurmont, MD) from 3 P.M. with a memorial service following promptly at 4 PM. Pastor Warren Rice officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to Living Word Ministries 13722 Monterey Ln
Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214
Bill's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont. Online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Mar. 12, 2020