Elmer Carroll Jacobs, Jr. (Jake), 72, of Gaithersburg, Maryland passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.



Born April 9, 1947 he was the son of the late Elmer Carroll Sr., and Daisy Nina Garland Jacobs.



He was the loving husband of Carolyn Clay Jacobs (Jeannie) for almost 52 years. They were married June 24, 1967 and he was the love of her life.



He was employed by E. Brooke Lee Farms for 20 years and then worked for Montgomery County Government for 28 years, until his retirement in 2010.



In his earlier years he enjoyed working on his Chevy cars. He also enjoyed working with small engines and was a collector of all things big and small. He enjoyed watching western movies especially John Wayne.



Besides his wife Jeannie, he was the proud father of four sons, Kenny and wife Terri; Randy and wife Brenda; Tommy and wife Suzi; and Kevin and wife Shannyn. He was affectionately known as Pop Pop to his grandchildren Savannah, Becca, Austin, Cheyenne, Brandon, Jessica and her fiance Austin. Special brothers-in-law Mickey Clay and fiance Pat Keller and Gary Clay and Companion Alice Hall. He had many special nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by Johathan Tedder who was like a fifth son. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother James Jacobs, sisters Mary Stull and Hilda Knott, father and mother-in law Eugene and Frances Clay.



The family would like to thank his oncologist Dr. Patrick Mansky and all of his associates and staff at the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, the wonderful nurses of 2C at Frederick Memorial Hospital, and many others who took care of him while in the hospital receiving treatments for a hard fought short battle with T cell Lymphoma, Dr. Kusay Barakat, Dr. Ronald Miller, Dr. Steven Brand and Hospice of Frederick County. Also special thanks to Dr. Peter Darwin and staff at University of Maryland Hospital, and deep appreciation to the many family and friends for their support in this seven month battle with cancer



The family will receive friends at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872, Thursday April 18 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Airy Full Gospel Church, 13949 Penn Shop Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771 Friday April 19 where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 N.)



Frederick, Maryland 21701



One of his favorite sayings was "you're born to live and you live to die". Another favorite saying was,



"good things come to those who wait", and now he has gone to his heavenly home waiting for his loved ones.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make contributions to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, 1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21702 .



Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019