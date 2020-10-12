Elsie A. DeLeonardis, age 94, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Pietro and Almerinda (DiCarlo) Altieri and wife of the late Alfonso Joseph DeLeonardis. She was a long-time member of St. Margaret Parish and a member of the Legion of Mary and the Altar Guild. She was active in many volunteer organizations, including VITA and TCE with her husband. She was also a former active member of St. John Catholic Church in Frederick, and the Frederick Academy of the Visitation. Elsie loved gardening, was an amazing cook, and deeply cherished her family and friends.
Elsie is survived by her daughters, Gina DeLeonardis and husband, Frank Satterfield, Lisa DeLeonardis, and son, Mark DeLeonardis; 4 grandchildren and their spouses, 6 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10:30 am.
Contributions may be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church 141 Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD, 21014 Attention: Food Ministry.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
