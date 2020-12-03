Elwood Milton Dowery Jr., age 66, of Walkersville, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home after battling pancreatic cancer for a year and a half. Born April 28, 1954 in Baltimore, he was the son of Mary Catherine Thomas Dowery of Union Bridge and the late Elwood M. Dowery Sr. He was the husband of Darlene Schildt Dowery, his wife of 47 years.
Elwood was a graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. He was employed with Lehigh Portland Cement Co. of Woodsboro for 23 years until retirement. In his younger years he played many sports, was a diehard fan of the Washington Redskins and the Boston Celtics, enjoyed talking and being sociable, collecting caps of sports teams and businesses, and had a morning ritual of going to the drive-thru at McDonalds in Walkersville where he had a "fan club" who referred to him as Mr. Elwood. He was a DAD who was always there for his children.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by daughter, Stacie M. Dowery and twin sons, Aaron M. and Darren M. Dowery, all of Walkersville; 4 grandchildren to whom he was devoted, Isaiah, Josiah, Jaelyn and Nyairiah Dowery; siblings, Carter Thomas of Columbia, SC, Debbie Owens and husband Thomas of Westminster, Jane Dowery of Mt. Airy and Jeffrey Dowery and wife Teresa of Union Bridge and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, with his brother-in-law, Rev. John Schildt a retired United Methodist pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, near Libertytown. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people (50) in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect. To honor Elwood's acceptance of people as they are, dress should be casual.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 7.
The family expresses appreciation to the staff at the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute and Hospice of Frederick County for the care that Elwood received.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
