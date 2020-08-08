1/
Emma Amelia Beard (Sissy) was born June 19, 1930 in Brunswick, MD to the late Sara Campbell Beard and the late Henry Beard, Jr. She departed this life on August 1, 2020.

Having to face the challenge of cerebral palsy, she encountered unending obstacles. Emma, however, learned to approach each day proving disability is not inability - graduating from Lincoln High School; continued her education at The National Trade and Professional School, graduating with a degree in music.

Emma was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Brunswick. At an early age she became the church pianist and served until her disability rendered her unable to do so.

Due to immobility and the advanced stage of cerebral palsy, her final 20 years were spent at Northampton Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD. The staff at Northampton and Hospice of Frederick County are appreciated greatly for the specialized services they provided in caring for Emma. Many, many thanks.

Surviving family members are: two sisters, Shirley Beard Colvin and Kathryn Beard Rowe; one nephew, Ernest J. Colvin, II; and cousins.

A graveside service was conducted by Chaplain Travis McKinney at the Fairview Cemetery in Frederick. Sissy was laid to rest in the family plot with her sister, Elaine, and her parents.

Funeral arrangements by Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. of Hyattsville, MD.

Published in The Frederick News-Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
