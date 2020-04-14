Home

Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Emma V. Burns


1928 - 2020
Emma V. Burns Obituary
Emma Victoria Burns, 91, of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy, MD. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Burns, Sr.

Born April 29, 1928, in Rural Retreat, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Josie Havens. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John L. Havens and Ella Mae Havens.

Emma retired with 25 years of service from Montgomery County Public Schools as a cafeteria snack lady at Neelsville Middle School in Germantown, MD. She loved attending Mountain View United Methodist Church and enjoyed taking care of her flowers.

She is survived by three children, Edward Burns, Jr., (Cheryl), Emily Knouse (George), and Ellis Burns; grandchildren Holly Williams (Danny), Amy Burkey (Ryan), Craig Knouse (Molly), and Victoria Knouse; greatchildren Savannah Williams, Grayson, Landon, and Ashton Burkey, and Claire Knouse; step-grandchildren Landon McQuin and Ella Harris; and special neighbors Jimmie and Elizabeth Powell.

Emma will be remembered as a gracious and selfless person, and she held a special place in the hearts of those close to her. A special thank you to Hospice of Frederick County for the wonderful care she was given.

Private Graveside services and interment were in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
