Emory Bryant
1934 - 2020
Emory Disston Bryant, 85, of Knoxville, MD, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Dunbar) Bryant. Born on June 16, 1934, he was the son of the late Emory M. and Helen (Dement) Bryant.

Emory served in the U.S. Army, drafted in 1957, before marrying Nancy in February 1959, and they were together for 61 years. He grew up farming, and worked on road construction and as a golf course maintenance mechanic. Emory loved playing country music with several different bands. In his spare time, he enjoyed yard work and fishing.

Besides his wife, Emory is survived by one daughter, Suzette Richwagen and two sons, Michael Bryant (Penny) and David Bryant; three grandsons, John and James Bryant as well as Shawn Stottelmyer and a granddaughter Amy Archer (Mike). He is also survived by a great grandson, Bodie Archer, sisters Gladys Dement (Chester), Betty Tippett (Richard) and Beulah Bryant as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Snyder, daughter-in-law Carolyn Bryant, sisters Aletha Saigeon and June Ritlaw.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15 at __________ at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1100 N Maple Ave
Brunswick, MD 21716
(301) 834-7000
