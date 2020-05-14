Eric Aleshire, 33, unexpectedly went Home to join his family and friends on May 11, 2020.Born December 5, 1986 in Frederick, Eric was the son of Lori Cook Aleshire and Carroll Aleshire, brother of Sammi Aleshire, step-half brother of Michelle Aleshire, Christine Smith & husband Commodore, and grandson of Evelyn Cook. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irving Cook, George Kline and Madeline Kline.Eric loved movies; he could recite the dialogue from Forrest Gump word-for-word, and he would watch any documentary he could find on Netflix and be able to tell you all about it. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he grew up playing baseball. He could play any position on a baseball team, as he learned from the best coach, Danny. He also played basketball and football and loved listening to music.Friends may call from 4 - 8 PM on Monday, May 18th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. A graveside service will take place at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, May 19th in the Garden of Devotion at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lori Aleshire to defray funeral costs.