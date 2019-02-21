Eric Willard Anderson died unexpectedly on February 13th, 2019 at the age of 49. Eric was born January 17th, 1970 in Takoma Park, Md. and grew up in Rockville, Md. graduating from Rockville High.



Following high school Eric became a Radiology Technician specializing in Cardiovascular Intervention and later worked in medical sales.



Eric is survived by and will be dearly missed by his children, Emma and Rhett Anderson of Urbana, MD; his parents, Edward and Kay Anderson of Boonsboro, MD; brothers, Brian and wife, Debbie, of Marietta GA and Darren and wife, Carleen, of Damascus MD; nieces, Taylor and McKenzie Anderson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Eric had been married twice, to Jennifer Hamilton-Anderson of Urbana MD and Yvonne Townsley-Anderson of Frederick MD. Eric will also be missed by many friends and former coworkers.



Services were held privately, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019